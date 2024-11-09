Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,910,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after buying an additional 2,324,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,329. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
