Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,496 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $3,836,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,549.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the period.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 211,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,007. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
