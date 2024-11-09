Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,496 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $3,836,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,549.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 211,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,007. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.