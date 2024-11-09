Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.71. 4,142,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $214.06 and a 12-month high of $297.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

