Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.41 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.56). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.56), with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £763.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 3,030.30%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.