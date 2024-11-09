DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

DATATRAK International Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

