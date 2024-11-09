Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 1720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.