DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,403.01 ($70.33) and traded as low as GBX 4,910 ($63.92). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,910 ($63.92), with a volume of 465,368 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,700 ($74.20) to GBX 5,800 ($75.50) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,469.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,137.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,398.41.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

