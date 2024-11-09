Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 869,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 3.3% of Markel Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $362,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $294,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $17,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 671.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.02 and a 200-day moving average of $385.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

