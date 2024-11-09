Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 216 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,611. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.