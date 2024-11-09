DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

