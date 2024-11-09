Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.88, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

