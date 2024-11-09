Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.