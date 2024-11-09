Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 209.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.28 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.