Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) is Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $312,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

DCOR stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $66.49.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

