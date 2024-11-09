Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.35 and last traded at $174.18, with a volume of 1359177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.80.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

