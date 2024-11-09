DoubleVerify’s (DV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $28,947.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,023.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $119,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,268,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $53,015,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,584,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,681,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 859,922 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

