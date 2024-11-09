Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Doximity Stock Up 34.2 %

DOCS traded up $14.83 on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,301. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Doximity by 324.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Doximity by 101.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

