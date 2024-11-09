Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $312.21 and last traded at $311.07, with a volume of 30476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 261.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Duolingo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 19.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $528,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 225.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.