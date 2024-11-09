DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $83,540,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.