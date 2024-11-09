e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $3.47-$3.53 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,683. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.89.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.