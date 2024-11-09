e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.47-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-$1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. 3,872,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

