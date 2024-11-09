Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $314.92 and last traded at $311.56, with a volume of 22943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.50 and a 200-day moving average of $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

