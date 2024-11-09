Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

