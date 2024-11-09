Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $141.66. The company has a market cap of $690.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

