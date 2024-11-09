eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 7th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25.

EBAY stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

