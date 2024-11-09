Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,597,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $157.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

