Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 92,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

