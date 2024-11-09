Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $128.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

