Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.87 and last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 11712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

