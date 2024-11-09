Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.55. Energous shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 138,486 shares.

Energous Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.14. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,276.82% and a negative return on equity of 203.70%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Energous Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

