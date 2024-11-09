EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.675-$3.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

