EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.86 and last traded at $95.15. Approximately 234,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 243,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2,444.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 354.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.