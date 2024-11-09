EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.675-$3.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Stock Up 1.8 %

EnerSys stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. 400,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,899. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.