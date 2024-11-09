Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

