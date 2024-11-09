Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 833 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,670,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Phillips 66 by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.