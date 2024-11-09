Equitable Trust Co. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

