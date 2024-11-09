Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,146 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $385.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

