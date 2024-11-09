Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,870 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,039,605 shares in the company, valued at $88,194,466.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $212,805.66.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

