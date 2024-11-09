Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 525.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 162.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Further Reading

