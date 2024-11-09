Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $29.11. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 23,878 shares trading hands.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

