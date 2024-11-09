eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.

eServGlobal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45.

eServGlobal Company Profile

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

