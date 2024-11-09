ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

