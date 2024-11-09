Evercore ISI Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $43.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

