Evercore ISI Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $199.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 39.70%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

