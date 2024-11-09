EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $36.50 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,517.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $431,011. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $782,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

