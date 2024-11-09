Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

