Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.90 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000. Elevance Health makes up 1.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after purchasing an additional 190,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $422.62 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.94.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

