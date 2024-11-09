Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $731,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,302,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,202,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.