Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $165.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

