Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.07 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

